Chicago Cubs Players Reach Out to Young Fan After Viral Video

After a viral video where a father gives his son Chicago Cubs tickets as a reward for hard work on the farm, Cubs players have been reaching out.

As was covered on the FanSided main page, nine-year-old Kolt Kyler had an emotional reaction when his father rewarded his hard work on the family farm with a pair of Chicago Cubs tickets.

9-year-old Cubs fan breaks down in tears when his father rewards him with tickets for hard work on family’s farm. https://t.co/Rzr0IQ2VvQ pic.twitter.com/GNrtosXCWG — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2017

As you can see, the video went viral and was picked up by national news, and it found its way into the views of various Cubs players who have now stepped forward with some special rewards for young Kolt.

Kris Bryant expressed his excitement to see Kolt:

Can’t wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

David Ross echoed those sentiments:

I need to meet this guy!!!! https://t.co/L0wpbLYrTE — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 20, 2017

Anthony Rizzo had this to say:

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Jon Lester took that a step further:

@HannahHimes @Cubs Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya’ll come to Wrigley? — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 20, 2017

Many Chicago Cubs fans and other team personnel have reached out as well to offer parking, passes, and even meals around the stadium to Kolt and his family for their special trip.

All of this is pretty big exposure for a boy from a town of roughly 1,000 people, who worked hard on the family’s farm and in his 4-H projects to earn these tickets.

The best part about all of this is young Kolt’s reaction. His paraphrased comment, via a Yahoo Sports article, was as follows:

“You guys, I think this needs to slow down. I just think I’m getting too much stuff and attention.”

