Chicago Cubs Players Reach Out to Young Fan After Viral Video

After a viral video where a father gives his son Chicago Cubs tickets as a reward for hard work on the farm, Cubs players have been reaching out.

As was covered on the FanSided main page, nine-year-old Kolt Kyler had an emotional reaction when his father rewarded his hard work on the family farm with a pair of Chicago Cubs tickets.

As you can see, the video went viral and was picked up by national news, and it found its way into the views of various Cubs players who have now stepped forward with some special rewards for young Kolt.

Kris Bryant expressed his excitement to see Kolt:

David Ross echoed those sentiments:

Anthony Rizzo had this to say:

Jon Lester took that a step further:

Many Chicago Cubs fans and other team personnel have reached out as well to offer parking, passes, and even meals around the stadium to Kolt and his family for their special trip.

All of this is pretty big exposure for a boy from a town of roughly 1,000 people, who worked hard on the family’s farm and in his 4-H projects to earn these tickets.

The best part about all of this is young Kolt’s reaction. His paraphrased comment, via a Yahoo Sports article, was as follows:

“You guys, I think this needs to slow down. I just think I’m getting too much stuff and attention.”

More from Call to the Pen

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!