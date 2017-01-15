Chicago Cubs: Outfielder Jon Jay introduced at Cubs Convention

This weekend the Chicago Cubs held a celebratory Fan Convention in downtown Chicago. Newly signed free-agent Jon Jay was introduced to the fans as a “good hit, good glove” player.

Outfielder Jon Jay signed a one-year, $8 million contract as a free agent in late November with the Chicago Cubs. Jay spent most of his career with the rival St. Louis Cardinals in center field and played on two World Series teams.

Jay had positive things to say about his reception thus far in the Windy City. He said he’s been well received, getting the attention by the fans of this organization.

The big question: Does he like deep-dish pizza? I imagine we might find out during the season.

Now, all you have to do is play well. Jay is expected to rotate the center-field position with Albert Almora Jr.

Dexter Fowler, who played so well for the Cubbies, signed a new deal with the Cardinals. The merry-go-round of baseball spins in the off-season. Where you land, is often a last-second deal.

Injuries

Jay was injured last season and had a partial year with the San Diego Padres where he batted .291.

He is 5’11”, 195 lbs. and throws and bats lefty and reportedly hits right-handers well. Jay had played six seasons with St. Louis before he was shipped off to San Diego. His injury was a broken arm and the Chicago Cubs are taking a chance that his arm has healed.

He is known as a contact hitter who gets on base. If he leads off, there will be plenty of power guys to drive him in. Jay has a career batting average of .287, which is impressive.

There are lot’s of questions to be answered about what he can do but spring training will provide the answers. The Chicago Cubs fans have welcomed him aboard, and now here’s hoping that he is healthy and ready to play.

