Chicago Cubs News: Wrigley a happy place; Jimenez demands attention

While the Chicago Cubs don’t have much “breaking” news to discuss, there’s still plenty going around to share. Wrigley Field was named one of the 15 happiest places in the world by CNN. And Eloy Jimenez’s performance is beginning to demand attention.

This is something that most Chicago Cubs fans knew already. But thanks to CNN, maybe the rest of the world can be in on it. Wrigley Field is one of the happiest places on earth. Funny enough? It has nothing to do with the Cubs’ World Series victory. The atmosphere, the nostalgia and the ivy. It’s these things and more that drew the praise in the “15 happiest places on earth”.

If you hadn’t heard the name Eloy Jimenez before last year, the MLB Futures Game helped with that. While Jimenez put up sensational numbers last year, it was his performance for the World Team that caught the eyes of many. Can the young outfielder from the Dominican reach his full potential? That is the question many fans will be asking in the near future.

Cubs’ fans should be able to catch more games this season thanks to Comcast SportsNet Chicago. If you have the channel you’ll be able to watch a Cubs game–even if it’s blacked out. If it’s blacked out on TV, you’ll be able to use your computer, tablet or smartphone to catch the action. While this won’t be a solution for everyone, it should help bring Cubs’ games into more households on a regular basis.

