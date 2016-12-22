Chicago Cubs News: What will the lineup look like?; Biggest threat?

The Chicago Cubs are still trying to figure out who they could add to their 2017 roster. Players will be reporting to Mesa, Arizona mid-February as they prepare to defend their crown.

And surely, a few teams from the West Coast could be on the hunt for the Chicago Cubs come October. Yes, I’m talking about the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Two teams who stressed out this club.

In the first round of the playoffs, Maddon’s boys battled it out with the Giants. An even year that had fans wondering if San Francisco was really destined to win again. This series nearly came back to Wrigley Field with Jon Lester and Johnny Cueto anxious waiting.

However, that did not happen. Despite falling behind, the Cubbies rallied and punched their ticket to the LCS.

Just when things started to cool down, Los Angeles struck after Game 1. Putting them in a bit of a hole, forcing them to scratch and claw their way out. That is exactly what Joe Maddon‘s club did.

Eventually, it was the North Siders winning their first pennant in a very long time. One drought that needed to be ended before the 108-year “curse” if you will.

Lineup?

Now that they know about the target on their back, what will their batting order look like in 2017? Outfielder Dexter Fowler parted ways and found a new home with the St. Louis Cardinals. Thus, leaving a giant hole at the top of the order.

Fowler was brilliant when it came to setting the tone for the offense, practically leading the way with that massive run differential. Having him wearing the enemy uniform definitely hurts but this club has plenty of talent.

Someone has to step up and claim that spot. Will it be Ben Zobrist, Albert Almora Jr., Jon Jay, or Kyle Schwarber? Right now, Maddon has multiple options to play with and will likely mix things around.

You know, in Maddon-like fashion. It’ll be interesting to see what he comes up with throughout the season and postseason. There is no doubt in my mind that the Cubs will be playing deep into October and hopefully, early November.

Pending any potential sweeps that may occur during that time period. Let’s just pray that our boys in blue are on the right side of that sweep.

