Chicago Cubs News: The six-man rotation; Hot dog sandwiches?

The Chicago Cubs used a six-man rotation towards the end of last season to help keep the starters rested. Could the signing of Brett Anderson mean they could try it all year?

Recently we looked at which Chicago Cubs pitcher might be able to snag the final spot in the rotation between Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson. But what if there are two spots to battle for? It wouldn’t be unheard of as the Cubs did do it for the latter part of 2016–and Joe Maddon is known for doing things a little bit differently at times. What I do know is if that is the case, my prediction of three 20-game winners is out the window.

Sometimes during the offseason, the amount of news coming out for the Cubs is slow…until now. The great hot dog debate was started by Anthony Rizzo. So is it a hot dog or a sandwich? Rizzo put his foot down on the matter, declaring it a sandwich. So was he right? Eh, the evidence is against him.

The Cubs released the list of non-roster invitees that will be at camp in Mesa. Several names you’ll know and a few you might not. Top prospects Ian Happ and Eloy Jimenez will get a chance to show Cubs’ fans what they’ve got as they’ll be part of the group joining Spring Training.

These and other stories you might have missed:

#Cubs on Twitter

This is too funny! Found an old 1988 #Cubs yearbook!! Looking good Sut!! @Sut_ESPN pic.twitter.com/L3EH4wdiO2 — crawly's cub kingdom (@crawlyscubs) January 28, 2017

A few more close up shots of the new video board up in the Wrigley triangle lot #Cubs pic.twitter.com/y5mBPGxkmE — Wrigley Renovations (@WrigleyRenovate) January 29, 2017

