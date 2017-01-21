Chicago Cubs News: Spring Training nears; Prospect preview

We’re less than a month from the Chicago Cubs baseball and Spring Training. The Cubs winning a title has only helped to make us a little greedy for another–and that’s okay.

It’s been a short hiatus for the Chicago Cubs. For them, it might not have felt like an offseason at all. Interviews, guest appearances and more have filled the time of many of the Cubs. Now, they have just a few weeks left to get their rest in before the 2017 season gets underway from Mesa. Jason Heyward went right to work to improve at the plate. David Ross retired from the game–but found walking away completely was something he wasn’t ready to do. Dexter Fowler said goodbye. Then inadvertently–or was it?–stuck it to the fans of St. Louis by making the trip to the White House with the Cubs over going to the Cardinals fan event. Regardless, Cubs baseball is drawing closer by the day.

With Spring Training just around the corner, we’re taking a look at the next wave of talent from the farm. It’s not what it was five years ago, but it’s still an impressive system that continues to push through quality players that can contribute to the Cubs. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking at the top 10 and what they could bring to the North Side.

It seems obvious now. Joe Maddon was the right guy for the job. But it goes deeper than simply winning the World Series. Maddon created a culture change within the organization. And that spilled over to the fans. All of us stopped hoping–and started believing. We were paid in full on that belief in November. But we weren’t ready to simply “call it good”. This winning thing? Yeah, we like it. Let’s keep it going, Joe.

