Chicago Cubs News: Rotation questions; Cease proving his worth

When the Chicago Cubs and Jason Hammel parted ways, it seemed the team was comfortable going with Mike Montgomery, if necessary. But the acquisition of Brett Anderson shows they still have some questions.

The Chicago Cubs may not be as concerned about Mike Montgomery filling in as a starter as they are as the void he’ll leave in the bullpen. So the signing of Brett Anderson makes a lot of sense. When healthy, he’s a groundball pitcher that should fit in very well at Wrigley Field regardless of if the wind is blowing in or out. But for Anderson, it will be about staying healthy more than anything.

As we continue with our look at some of the Cubs top prospects, we’ll find Dylan Cease. He’s slowly crept along behind all of the positional talent, staying out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean the spotlight is too bright for Cease. While the fans have been critical of the Cubs “homegrown” pitching, Cease could be the start of changing all that.

While talk of the Cubs hosting the All-Star Game in 2020 has been had, the 2019 host is fitting in itself. The Cleveland Indians will be the host, and after the thrilling World Series–especially Game 7–it’s a deserved boost to the revenue for the Indians. The Indians will be front and center of the baseball world, and the chance to shine will be theirs for the taking.

Eloy Jimenez, Ian Happ, Chesny Young among the #Cubs non roster invitees — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 27, 2017

The #Cubs signing RHP Casey Kelly is most likely that depth piece a scout mentioned to me a few days ago https://t.co/AEeiMVlSGs — Sean Sears (@sean_sears6) January 27, 2017

