Chicago Cubs News: Picks to restock with; Happ almost ready?

The Chicago Cubs endured several losing seasons to stockpile their farm system with talent. Much of that talent has made its way to Chicago. Now the Cubs will have to scout a little better as top picks won’t be common—but they do have two in the first round this year.

After seemingly having a top pick for four or five years in a row, the Chicago Cubs didn’t have a pick until round three of last year’s “First Year Player Draft”. In June, they’ll have two late first-round picks to look to restock the talent pool on the farm. Last season, the Cubs chose to go heavy on pitching, selecting 27 pitchers in their 38 picks. Which route will they go this year? Only time will tell.

One of the Cubs’ most recent picks is Ian Happ. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft. Many fans believe Happ will bring talent as “trade bait”, because the Cubs appear to be set on the middle infield and corner outfield positions. But Happ is a pure hitter, much like Kyle Schwarber–who also didn’t have a “spot”–but made one for himself. What does the near future hold for Happ?

The Cubs haven’t made many changes to last year’s team. But the ones they have made have been in the bullpen. Could the Cubs’ bullpen actually be improved over last year’s? Some of that will come down to Joe Maddon‘s trust. But on paper, it does appear to be at least deeper than last years.

Finally, baseball was shaken by the loss of two young men on Sunday. The Royals Yordano Ventura and ex-MLB infielder Andy Marte each died in separate car accidents in the Dominican Republic. From all of us here at Cubbies Crib, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of both these young men.

These and other stories from yesterday’s news:

‘Cubs to start restocking the cupboard’ – Cubbies Crib

‘Ventura’s death leaves baseball in shock’ – ESPN

‘Will the Cubs Happ see time in the MLB soon?’ – Cubbies Crib

‘This year’s bullpen will be stronger than ever’ – Cubbies Crib

‘Ventura, Marte left us way too soon’ – MLB.com

#Cubs on Twitter

Hotel construction moving along outside Wrigley #Cubs pic.twitter.com/qgL0MRSw9u — Wrigley Renovations (@WrigleyRenovate) January 22, 2017

No matter who is President, the Chicago #Cubs are still champions! pic.twitter.com/SzHNNlFonv — WorldSeriesDreaming (@WSDreaming_Cubs) January 22, 2017

Make sure to check back later today for more Cubs’ news. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CubbiesCrib!

This article originally appeared on