Chicago Cubs News: Overcoming injuries; Quintana a no-go

The first week of the season, it seemed the Chicago Cubs really could be cursed. Kyle Schwarber went down with a season-ending knee injury (sort of), and Cubs fans couldn’t help do be down. But they overcame all of those injuries with depth and versatility.

I was sick to my stomach, as were most Chicago Cubs fans. When Kyle Schwarber and Dexter Fowler collided in the outfield, I just knew it was bad. The baseball Gods had taken him away from us for the season. But then, the Cubs just kept winning. With the versatility of the roster, to the depth that they went to with injuries–this team persevered. It’s an asset that not every team has, and the Cubs built it from the ground up.

It’s late-December, so the baseball news world is quite slow. So it’s this time of year you see possible trades thrown out there. One that has no traction otherwhere than in the media is the Cubs and Jose Quintana. The White Sox are going to ask for a ransom in return, and the Cubs are one of the few teams that could offer it in return. But they won’t stretch themselves to get him, talented pitcher, or not.

Vin Scully is a baseball legend. And his swan song in the 2016 season was as memorable as it could get. After 67 years of announcing Dodgers games, Scully finally called it quits after last season. From the tears, smiles and memories, it’s a season that many won’t ever forget.

These and other stories that you might have missed:

