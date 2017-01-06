Chicago Cubs News: Football returning to Wrigley?

The Chicago Cubs hope to bring football back to Wrigley Field, possibly as soon as 2020; We continue with our player reviews, highlighting Jorge Soler and Aroldis Chapman’s seasons.

The Chicago Cubs have big things going on in Wrigleyville. When the dust has settled, they hope to add a few football games–and possibly a bowl game to the mix. The plans are still in the early stages, but the Cubs have Northwestern playing several games at Wrigley as a high priority. After that, they hope to line up a bowl game to host at Wrigley Field. Maybe with another World Series in the next few years, we could be hosting the “Dynasty Bowl” in 2020.

When the Cubs acquired Aroldis Chapman, he came with some baggage. While the domestic violence case had been dropped, but the lingering stigma remained. Chapman was able to put that all aside and was a critical piece down the stretch, even if his playoff numbers were less than impressive. While many welcomed him to Chicago, a fair amount of people saw it as a “black eye” for the organization.

Following the 2015 playoffs, many thought that Jorge Soler was ready to breakout in 2016. But that breakout never came, only consistency issues and injuries. For such a unique specimen, Soler has battled injuries–especially his hamstring–in his career. With the trade of Soler to Kansas City for Wade Davis, maybe he’ll get a chance to showcase what many Cubs’ fans still believe he can be.

When it comes time for the #Cubs to start locking up young stars long-term, who should be next? From @RyanQDavis: https://t.co/ttwKXVFEpU — FanRag Sports (@FanRagSports) December 27, 2016

Last January, Zielinski was named the #Cubs Scout of the Year (he's in middle of photo with trophy) pic.twitter.com/4wBYrcRIQ0 — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 5, 2017

So saddened to hear of the passing of Stan Zielinski. He was the scout who drafted me. Thoughts and prayers for his family! #Cubs — Pierce Johnson (@Flowbro33) January 6, 2017

