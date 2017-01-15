Chicago Cubs News: Door open for Wood?; Maddon rises above

The Chicago Cubs are currently enjoying their final day of the 2017 Cubs Convention in Chicago. Soon after, they’ll make their way out to the White House for a meeting with President Obama.

Yet, while everyone is enjoying themselves, former Chicago Cubs reliever Travis Wood is still looking for a new home. Or at least, the possibility of returning to the North Side where he spent most of his career.

What are the chances that Wood returns to the Cubs? Well, considering the moves that Chicago has made, it could be slim. However, the door is not officially closed and locked for the veteran southpaw.

Wood has been a great reliever for Chicago ever since he was demoted to the bullpen. Not to mention, he came through with a few big hits including a home run in the LCS.

Bringing Travis back could add another spot starter to their depth chart alongside Mike Montgomery and Trevor Cahill. It’s all up to both Chicago and Wood on whether or not they’re looking to come together, yet again.

Now, once the World Series was over, both Aroldis Chapman and Miguel Montero came forward with some criticism. Mainly about how they were handled throughout the postseason.

Questionable Calls?

Yes, skipper Joe Maddon made a few questionable moves but that’s what he does. Maddon has proven to be one of the best managers in baseball. If not, this may be a stretch, but one of the greatest minds to manage a team in the history of this sport.

Was it too early to remove Kyle Hendricks for Jon Lester who allowed two runners to score? Possibly. Or how about Chapman coming into the game, eventually giving up a late game-tying homer.

At the end of the day, the Cubs rallied following the rain delay and ended up celebrating their first World Series title in 108-years. All is well, and although his players spoke out against him, Joe continues to move forward.

During the opening ceremony on Friday night, Maddon received one of the loudest ovations from the fans. They even started chanting Thank You to the man who jumped ship from Tampa Bay just a few years ago.

This man is likely to retire as a member of the Cubs organization. You’re going to have to get used to him making off the wall decisions. We’ll see what he has in store for us this year as our World Champs look to repeat.

