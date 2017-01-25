Chicago Cubs News: Anderson signs; Andreoli shines this spring?

The Chicago Cubs are only a few weeks out from reporting to Mesa, Arizona. In preparation for Spring Training, they added another southpaw to their pitching staff.

Also, a few names could be gunning for a spot in that Chicago Cubs outfield. With Dexter Fowler wearing a Cardinals uniform, Jon Jay and Albert Almora Jr. are taking over center field. Also, skipper Joe Maddon is currently searching for a new lead-off hitter.

Removing Fowler from the lineup is definitely going to feel and look different for a Cubs team who dominated the regular season. A club that was able to pile on runs game after game — how will they adjust?

Thankfully, Spring Training will allow them to make the proper adjustments. All while keeping their 2016 momentum alive and well for 2017.

It’s a new year. Which means new faces will be wearing that Cubbie blue uniform come Opening Day in St. Louis. One of those men just so happens to be recently signed southpaw, Brett Anderson.

The former Los Angeles Dodger signed a one-year deal with the Cubs and may have a shot at cracking the starting rotation. Right now, Mike Montgomery could be sitting in the No. 5 spot. Will he be able to capture and maintain that job?

Spring Blues

Now, let’s backtrack and take a look at the outfield. Minus a few faces, those being Jorge Soler and Chris Coghlan, bench spots are available. Veteran outfielder Matt Szczur, yes I used veteran, will likely make the Opening Day roster.

That leaves at least one or two more spots available. One prospect who could rise up and claim a role would be John Andreoli. Despite a slow start, Andreoli has started to show signs of power at the dish.

In addition to his power, Andreoli’s speed could come in handy either on the base path or in the outfield. But where would he end up? Well, there is a possibility that he could show the Cubs that they don’t need Jay.

Jay, a left-handed hitter, signed with the Cubs this past offseason. However, if Maddon is up to it, he could keep both men on the roster. Thus placing Andreoli in left or right field depending on how Kyle Schwarber or Jason Heyward are feeling.

