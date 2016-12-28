Chicago Cubs linking up with Kansas City for another trade?

Business is booming for the Chicago Cubs who hold multiple trade pieces for teams across the league. After winning the World Series, the North Siders can call up pretty much anyone to make a deal.

But, this club has been known to reach out to familiar teams for more than one trade. The Chicago Cubs have made several deals with both the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners. Acquiring names such as Mike Montgomery, Billy McKinney, and Addison Russell.

Two being Montgomery and Russell played a huge part in the Cubs winning the World Series. Meanwhile, McKinney, who was expected to join the Cubs outfield in the future, helped them land a former rival.

That man being southpaw, Aroldis Chapman. Chapman then returned to the New York Yankees following a World Series win.

You can’t forget Gleyber Torres and Starlin Castro who were unloaded prior to landing both Montgomery and Chapman. Sadly, Torres is going to become a big-league star with the Yankees and not the Cubs.

It was pretty much impossible for him to do the same with the Cubs, so trading him made sense at the time. Only it didn’t feel right giving up a couple of top prospects for someone who wasn’t expected to sign a long-term deal.

Either way, World Series champions and a drought coming to an end.

Calling Kansas City?

Now, just the other day, a title from FOX Sports caught my eye. It read, “Royals Rumors: Could another deal with Chicago Cubs be brewing?” — interesting enough, I clicked on the link. Recently, the Cubs came together with the Royals for a big time deal.

One trade that would send Cuban outfielder, Jorge Soler to the American League in exchange for Wade Davis. A man who is more than capable of stepping in for Chapman and getting the job done when it comes to closing games.

Never had a doubt in my mind about Wade and his ability to lock down a handful of saves. And not to mention, Jorge seems like a better fit for an American League team. Giving the Royals the choice to either put him in right field or slot him as a designated hitter.

Another win-win for the Cubs. So, what are the chances they come together for another deal? In all honesty, I’m hoping it’s not anytime soon. Right now, the Cubs need to hang on to whatever they have following the Chapman trade.

There isn’t much wiggle room when it comes to prospects, which is hard to believe. The Cubs want to eventually, have some home grown pitching make its debut. You can’t count Kyle Hendricks or Carl Edwards Jr. considering they developed under Texas.

And pulling the trigger on anyone else outside of the mound would be too early. Unless Kansas City is willing to do prospects straight up since they acquired Soler to add to their outfield. A move involving someone such as Lorenzo Cain is likely out of the question.

What are your thoughts on this? Should the Cubs and Royals put together another trade or should Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer hold onto their chips and wait? Leave your comments below.

