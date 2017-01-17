Chicago Cubs: Lester, Arrieta skip White House due to family emergencies

While the Chicago Cubs were being honored by President Barack Obama, a few notable faces were missing. Right away, people on social media began to sound off on those who were not with their teammates.

First off, it was a bit of a surprise to see both Aroldis Chapman and Dexter Fowler standing with the Chicago Cubs. Two men who moved on to the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, reuniting with their 2016 teammates.

Don’t get me wrong, it was great to see them both. Especially, Fowler. Dexter looked and acted like he had never left to join Chicago’s biggest rival with a five-year deal. The former center fielder posted multiple pictures, including one with first baseman, Anthony Rizzo.

From videos to group pictures, to shaking hands with politicians all around the White House, the 2016 Chicago Cubs had a blast.

Meanwhile, Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta were back at home, tending to their families during tough times. According to CSN Chicago, Arrieta missed the trip due to his mother-in-law having brain surgery.

A risky procedure, just like open heart surgery. When it comes to Lester, he reached out on his personal Twitter handle, explaining his absence.

Family First

Lester told fans that there has been a death in his family and that the funeral was the same day his team was scheduled to meet with President Obama.

Although the details regarding the death haven’t been revealed, as it should be, Fowler and fellow Cubs fans have reached out to Jon, giving support. Missing this trip in order to be with family is absolutely understandable.

Chicago’s veteran southpaw visited the White House back in 2013 after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. On that trip, David Ross stood in the front row while Lester stood in the back, wearing sunglasses and a smile.

Surely, the Chicago Cubs will be visiting the White House yet again, only this time, with another President in office. So there is plenty of time for Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta to join their teammates on a trip to our Nation’s Capital to continue their celebration of a World Series title.

But for right now, our thoughts are with both families as they deal with their own personal responsibilities. Family comes first, at all times.

