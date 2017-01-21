Chicago Cubs: Jimenez’s performance requires close attention

In a farm system loaded with talent, few players stand out as much as the young outfielder. If his performance continues, will the Chicago Cubs call on Jimenez?

There is no doubt that the Chicago Cubs focus on building a solid Minor League program worked. With players acquired developing into contributors on the Major League level, expectations are high for the next wave of players. And, to this point, they have met those expectations.

Few prospects have made statements like Eloy Jimenez. During the 2016 season, the young outfielder proved on a national stage what he is capable of doing. And that is big things. However, there are concerns about if he can reach his full potential and improve on weaknesses.

The prospect

Eloy is a 20-year old outfielder from the Dominican Republic and was the top talent in the 2013 international signing class. He is a physical specimen, drawing comparisons to former Cub Jorge Soler and Miami Marlin superstar Giancarlo Stanton. Between his size and performance before 2013, it is easy to see why the Cubs invested a $2.8 million contract on Jimenez. To this date, he has not disappointed.

The 2016 season for Jimenez established himself as not only the Chicago Cubs’ top prospect but a top 25 prospect in all of baseball. During his time in Low-A South Bend, he hit for a .329/.369/.532 split, with 14 home runs, 81 runs batted in, 65 runs scored, and massive 40 doubles. All of this was in 112 games. At the end of the season, Jimenez was awarded the MiLBY Breakout Prospect of the Year.

While it was a great season all around for Jimenez, it was his performance during the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Weekend in San Diego that caught the attention of everyone. During the 11-3 win for the International Futures versus the U.S. Futures, the Cubs’ prospect leads the way. Jimenez finished the day going 2-for-3, with a double, home run, four runs knocked in, and no strikeouts.

Then, there was this highlight moment via MLB.com’s YouTube channel:

The problem

While it is easy to see the upside, there are a few concerns. If you are not familiar with the ranking system of MLB scouts, here is a quick lesson. Prospects are ranked on a scale of 20-80, with 50 being average major league ability. Each player is ranked in five areas. Jimenez’s are as follows:

Batting: 60

Power: 70

Speed: 50

Defense: 50

Arm: 45

While, hitting and power are above average, the rest of his grades are just average at best. First, there are his defensive capabilities. With average speed, Jimenez will be limited to playing in a corner outfield position. Additionally, his arm strength lacks carry. He completed only one outfield assist in 2016 and has five for his career to this point. And, as witnessed in the video above, he is not the most graceful of players.

Secondly, his strikeout to walk rate was almost 4:1 in 2016. He showed improvement, increasing the number of pitches he saw at each plate appearance. Much like Soler, Jimenez is likely to swing and miss a great deal. However, the potential of where the ball goes when contact is made may be worth it.

The plan

The Chicago Cubs will need to be aggressive and patient with Jimenez. By that, I mean they must continue to work on defense and maturity at the plate but allow the young outfielder time to put it all together. The team does not need another 30-home run bat right now. There is time. However, if injuries become a concern with the team this year, Jimenez may well be the first to get the call.

Until he can strengthen his arm and provide better defense, the Cubs will wait. And there is time. Between Jason Heyward, Albert Almora, and Kyle Schwarber, plus other that can play outfield on the roster, Jimenez can focus on improving. Once he is ready, he will be a force to be reckoned with. That may be in 2018.

