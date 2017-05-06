Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez May breakout is an improvement over April

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez had a slow April. A 31.8 percent strikeout rate stymied his offensive production. With 19 plate appearances in May, Baez seems to have turned it around.

Javier Baez finished April hitting .203/.262/.339. Baez had the tenth worst batting average and on-base percentage among all batters with at least 60 plate appearances in the National League, according to FanGraphs. His slugging was the sixteenth worst in the National League.

However, in 19 plate appearances in May, Baez is slashing .412/.444/.882. His strikeout rate has dropped from 31.8 percent to 15.8 percent. It is a welcome improvement from the 24-year-old. Baez’s turnaround is likely attributed to advice he received from Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

The Cubs skipper told Baez to stop worrying about striking out and just swing away, reports Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago.

“I even told him: ‘Go and strike out as often as you need to. Go ahead, I don’t care. I really don’t care.’ “I just want to see him play with that focus and passion. That’s all I want. I totally expect him to strike out. I totally expect him to swing at balls in the dirt and over his head, absolutely. “I do eventually believe it’s going to go away. But the only way it’s going to go away is if he keeps getting a chance to do that.”

Additionally, Baez is also working with the coaching staff on reducing his leg kick. Batters sometimes use a leg kick as a timing mechanism to time pitches. By reducing his leg kick, Baez can react quicker to pitches. “I think everybody knows how good I am. I don’t have to show anybody anything. I control the things that I can control,” Baez told CSN Chicago.

The change in approach and mechanics seem to be working; Javier Baez is locked in. Comparing his zone profiles from April and May shows that he is attacking pitches lower in the strike zone.

If this approach continues, then the Cubs have another power bat in an already potent lineup.

