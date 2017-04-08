Cubs’ Javier Baez leaves game after scary collision with Jason Heyward

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez left the game after colliding with outfielder Jason Heyward in the bottom of the sixth inning at the Milwaukee Brewers’ Miller Park on Friday.

The teammates were pursing a shallow fly ball in short center field when they ran into each other, and it appeared Baez’s head hit Heyward’s elbow during the crash.

Baez stayed on the grass face down for a couple seconds before the 24-year-old raised his head and gave a thumbs-up sign.

Baez had a welt around his left eye as he walked off the field with manager Joe Maddon. Ben Zobrist moved from right field to replace Baez at second, and Jon Jay entered into the outfield.

Baez has reportedly been listed as day-to-day.

This collision came exactly a year after Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber ran into Dexter Fowler in the outfield and seriously injured his left knee.

Early Saturday morning. Baez himself tweeted his thumbs-up:

