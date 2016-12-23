Chicago Cubs: Indians’ big signing could mean World Series rematch

While the Chicago Cubs found themselves a few new additions to their 2017 roster, the Cleveland Indians made a splash. At first, it looked as if the Houston Astros scored big but reports turned out to be false.

Just like when former Chicago Cubs outfielder, Dexter Fowler, supposedly signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Current Cleveland Indians slugger, Edwin Encarnacion was linked to the former N.L. Central rival which turned out to be a dud.

The big news of Encarnacion signing a three-year deal with the reigning American League Champions was announced yesterday by ESPN. An interesting move on the A.L. Champs part.

Edwin was a key member of the Toronto Blue Jays alongside Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista. Another man who is currently testing the free agency market like his friend.

Now, how insane would it be if the Indians landed another Toronto powerhouse? Honestly, it would be a little unfair if you ask me but we can’t complain. The Cubs are loaded with young talent from top to bottom.

However, despite their young star-studded roster, they had problems reaching the World Series. Unlike the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland cruised through the American League, making quick work of everyone who crossed their path. Meanwhile, the North Siders found themselves in postseason classics.

Classic Showcase

When it was time for both teams to take center stage as the final two teams, all signs pointed to a fantastic series. You had the Indians who battled through injuries, putting together a Cinderella campaign compared to the 2015 Chicago Cubs.

Having manhandled the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, it was time for them to end their own drought. Except, that’s not how it all went down. Like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland had themselves a commanding 3-1 and a chance to close things out in front of their own crowd.

Instead, the Cubbies battled back, forcing a Game 7 in which they would win thanks to Ben Zobrist and Miguel Montero. The rest is history, now we’re all wearing Chicago Cubs World Series gear and re-watching the entire series thanks to Shout! Factory.

So now that Encarnacion’s addition adds some more pop to Cleveland’s lineup, are they considered the favorite to return to the World Series? Yes, the Boston Red Sox have themselves arguably, the best pitching staff in the league.

Something Cleveland had trouble with in the World Series. Placing most of the weight on three arms couldn’t get the job done. But it’s a new year which means an opportunity for those injured stars to shine again.

Being able to put Encarnacion at either first base or designated hitter is going to come in handy for skipper Terry Francona. A man who was nearly perfect in his postseason career until he took on the Chicago Cubs.

That lineup made us fans sweat. A relentless group that proved to the world that they were no pushover and were here to stay. And by signing Edwin, the entire league, including the Cubs, will be keeping their eye on this club.

Encarnacion rides into Cleveland with a career-high 42 (tied) homers, 127 RBI, and 158 hits in 2016. He has hit at least 33+ home runs over the past five seasons while driving in 98 or more runs.

Right now, the Cubs are likely to be favored to return to the World Series as well. A rematch between one club who put 108-years of misery to rest and the other who witnessed it happen on their own turf.

