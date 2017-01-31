Chicago Cubs: Here’s a great reason to visit Sloan Park next month

Chicago Cubs’ pitchers and catchers will be reporting to Mesa, Arizona in 16 days. Surely, a few veterans have already made their way out to the Canyon State, ready for a new season.

Arizona is a beautiful state. Personally, I’ve lived there for a combined two years and had the opportunity of seeing what Chicago Cubs’ Sloan Park was turning into. It is practically a small replica of Wrigley Field.

At least, without the city surrounding the ballpark itself. Either way, it is impressive to see what it has become over the years. Construction workers put in a lot of hard work, giving the Cubs one of the best training facilities in the league.

Everyone who helped piece that facility together deserves a hat tip from every Cubs fan across the globe.

Now, during my time in Arizona, I couldn’t help but notice all the Chicago fans in the area. Specifically, Mesa, Tempe, Phoenix, and Chandler. It was great to see familiar logos and team colors, having spent the majority of my life living in Illinois.

You know, considering the fact that I was over two thousand miles away from home. Although it was odd watching Cubs and Bears game on television knowing I was no longer in the state, it was comforting.

Second home

The Cubs are well represented in Mesa, which receives its healthy share of baseball action starting in mid-February up until the end of March. Fans from Arizona and those who choose to travel long distances to attend Spring Training, never seem to disappoint.

This year will be no exception. Remember when the Cubs rallied in the 10th to beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7? Yeah, that was amazing. Shortly after, the organization made its way through the Windy City with their very first World Series victory parade and rally.

According to ABC 15 Arizona, Mesa is going to hold their own World Series rally in honor of the Chicago Cubs on February 24th. In addition, the trophy itself will be there as well. How cool is that?

So if you just so happen to be one of those die-hard Cubs fans living in Arizona, be sure to stop by and check out our heroes in person. Who said the celebration had to stop last November? We’re going to celebrate for years to come.

And more.

