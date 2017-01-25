Chicago Cubs: Have you seen Brett Anderson’s hilarious Twitter avatar?

The Chicago Cubs have had some pretty funny people represent their organization. If you have a great sense of humor, you’re going to do fine on the North Side.

For instance, take former Chicago Cubs’ right-hander Ryan Dempster for example. One of Dempster’s talents is an impression of the legendary play-by-play man, Harry Caray. He has done it at least a hundred times.

Also, comedian Will Farrell has a spot on impression as well. Honestly, it would be great to see both men in the book at the same time, letting loose during a ballgame. Hopefully, it’ll happen in the future unless I’ve been living under a rock and missed it already.

Before we dive into today’s topic, the Cubs brought in another pitcher. Former Dodgers’ southpaw Brett Anderson signed a one-year deal with the World Series champions.

Adding himself to the mix of potential No. 5 starters alongside Mike Montgomery. Montgomery was a hero in Game 7 of the World Series despite recording one out. An out that helped erase 108-years of pain and suffering.

There is no doubt Montgomery is going to be praised by Cubs fans for as long as he lives and long after he is gone. Surely, a moment that we will never forget when he got Michael Martinez to ground out to Kris Bryant.

New beginning

Now, Anderson, who did not pitch against the Cubs during the LCS, can experience a World Series ring ceremony. Sadly, he will not be receiving one himself since he was on the wrong side of the fence last year.

Either way, Brett has already managed to get a few laughs out of us. If you’re not following him on Twitter, click here and check out his avatar. For those of you who haven’t clicked, it’s a picture of him standing next to die-hard Cubs’ fan, Bill Murray.

What’s great about the photo is that his Dodgers’ cap has been altered a little bit. And by a little bit, I mean someone added the picture itself to a paint program where a Cubs logo was drawn on. That’s pretty hilarious if you ask me.

As far as his tweets are concerned, his previous was on January 23rd. Anderson posted, “Wheels up Chicago…I bet it’s cold there.”. He’d be right about that.

I’m sure some of you are going to bring up one specific tweet he sent out about Cubs fans that we’re not going to discuss today. Or at all, for that matter. Either way, he appears to be ready to get to work with our Cubbies.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t hit a brick wall like Jason Hammel did in his final run with the North Siders. If anything, someone else, likely Montgomery, will step in. But for right now, I’m anxious to see what he’s bringing to the table this year.

This article originally appeared on