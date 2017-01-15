Chicago Cubs: Grandpa Rossy Isn’t Going Anywhere!

Don’t worry Chicago Cubs fans, David Ross isn’t leaving the Cubs after all! Well, kind of; Ross will be returning to the Cubs in a new role. This new role may not have the same on field results, but definitely utilizes Ross’ leadership.

After retiring in style with a World Championship in 2016, many Cubs fans were sad to old grandpa Rossy go. Ross wasn’t necessarily a huge statistical contributor, but provided a veteran locker room presence that the young Cubs needed. Being 39, 2016 was definitely Ross’ time to end his career on a high note, however we all know he will miss the game he loves. That issue won’t be a problem however, as the Cubs hired Ross on as a special assistant to baseball operations.

Now, what Ross will actually do for the Chicago Cubs is varied and could be a wide range of things. As of now, the understanding is that Ross will help in the front office, with scouting, and most likely player development. With Ross’ personality I would not be surprised to see him potentially become a minor league coach down the line. Ross’ presence will still be felt throughout the Chicago system, and that is something extremely valuable as they look to repeat as champions.

Welcome back @D_Ross3! The #Cubs today named David Ross to the role of special assistant to baseball operations. pic.twitter.com/E10Fezxyoc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 13, 2017

Ross joins the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Dan Haren in recently retired players that are serving odd roles for MLB clubs. Rodriguez is serving as a special instructor for the Yankees, likely serving a similar role to Ross. Haren was signed on with the Diamondbacks to be a pitching strategist, likely serving as a bridge between pitchers and pitching coach Mike Butcher.

My moms family only speaks Spanish. I tried 2 explain a "pitching strategist" in Spanglish at Xmas so now they think Im starting Opening Day — dan haren (@ithrow88) December 27, 2016

Regardless, the Cubs organization and its fans should be joyous over Ross’ return in a different role. While he will no longer be contributing from behind the plate, his leadership and personality will have the same effects it did during his tenure with the Cubs.

