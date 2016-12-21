Chicago Cubs: Fowler’s departure yields high draft pick in return

After a solid, yet low-key winter meetings the Chicago Cubs move forward into the offseason needing only to make a few minor changes.

The roster will look different from the one that posted 103 regular season victories. But the Chicago Cubs are confident in the next crop of players to fill the voids and pick up where they did a year ago.

The 2017 MLB draft will take on a new look for the Cubs than it did in 2016. When the Cubs signed free agents John Lackey and Jason Heyward, the moves cost the team future picks. Both Lackey and Heyward rejected the qualifying offers that the Cardinals extended.

The Cardinals were guaranteed draft compensation if they signed with another team. I stated last season that the return the Cardinals got was more than enough to keep them competitive from a developmental standpoint.

In addition to their first-round pick, the Cardinals cashed in on two of the Cubs picks and selected three players in the top 34 picks.

Fast forward to this offseason and the shoe is on the other foot. The Cubs held the 30th pick by finishing with the best record in the league. When outfielder Dexter Fowler signed a five-year, $82.5M deal with the Cards, the Cubs received a compensatory pick from St. Louis. Fowler had previously rejected the Cubs one-year, $17M qualifying offer.

As it stands today, the Cubs will select their first pick with the 28th overall selection. The Cardinals forfeited their first-round pick when they signed Fowler.

There is still a handful of free agents available who rejected offers from their former team. Depending on where they sign, the current draft order could continue to change. For what it’s worth, the Cubs will draft two players in the first 40 picks of the draft.

Given the success of this team in recent years, having an impact on the draft early will help keep the farm system healthy. The Cubs didn’t make a selection until drafting pitcher Tom Hatch with the 104th overall pick in 2016.

As we creep closer to spring training, the Cubs will learn more about their team and the areas they need to address. The cupboard is far from empty, but the days of top-five picks are gone.

The real work of scouting and evaluating the deeper picks begins. Thankfully, the front office of the Chicago Cubs is among the best at finding value and talent where others don’t.

