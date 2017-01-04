Chicago Cubs Fans Name Their Newborn Daughter Wrigley

Diehard baseball fans like to name their newborn babies after their favorite sport and Chicago Cubs fans now have extra incentive for the first time in 108 years.

The first baby born in Chicago in 2017 was fittingly named after the team’s iconic ballpark, Wrigley Field. Baby Wrigley Rose was born to Ellen and Aaron Dalbey at 12:12 am at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. She has the unofficial honor of being the first baby born in a Chicago-area Hospital on New Year’s Day. As you would expect, the happy parents are longtime Cubs fans.

New father Aaron Dalbey said, “We knew some people would be questioning if we only named her that because they won the World Series. We like to let people know we chose the name before the Cubs won.”

Meet baby #Wrigley Rose Dalbey, the first 2017 baby in the #Chicago region … Yes, her parents are huge @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/16IlJi1rdk — Jazmin Beltran (@JazminBeltran) January 2, 2017

A second couple in the Chicago area also went with a Cubs theme when they named their newborn. The girl was christened Addyson Kelley Jeanne Barham after being born at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. Addison Russell is the shortstop for the Cubs and Wrigley field is located on Addison street so naming the girl Addyson seemed a perfect choice. Addyson’s father, Chuck Barham, said, “She already has a Cubs outfit, and it’s a really cute outfit. We can’t wait to take Addyson to her first Cubs game.”

The previous World Series-winning team, the Kansas City Royals, had a similar effect on fans, including one of their own players who is now a Chicago Cub. Last year, Julianna Zobrist had a baby daughter just a few days after husband Ben helped the Royals win their first World Series in 30 years. They named their daughter Blaise Royal Zobrist.

Wrigley Field isn’t the only ballpark to have inspired parents when it comes to naming their offspring. Two years ago, a young Orioles fan held up a sign during a game in Baltimore that said, “My name really is Camden Yards.” Camden attended that Orioles game with his parents and sister and was interviewed by MLB.com. His father said that he chose the name for his son because he’s always been a big baseball fan and that his wife agreed to it without needing too much convincing. She’s a baseball fan also. Young Camden Yards even got to meet Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

10-year-old Camden Yards at tonight's game. Dad big fan gives son park name. O's Mgr. Buck Showalter w/VIP treatment! pic.twitter.com/Fdd7a7tSmO — Keith Daniels Fox45 (@KeithDFox45) September 4, 2014

Four years ago, Yahoo reported on a high school baseball player featured on the scouting website Perfect Game. He was an infielder from Boca Raton, Florida named Fenway Parks. In high school, Parks made the Florida High School All-State team and was invited to the Perfect Game Showcase. Perfect Game ranked him the #17 second baseman in the state of Florida. He’s currently listed on the roster of the University of South Carolina-Lancaster baseball team. The sophomore is a Criminal Justice major and his position is listed as utility. If he’s good enough to play professionally, can the Red Sox really pass on drafting a player named Fenway Parks?

This article originally appeared on