Chicago Cubs Fans Continue to Celebrate Their Title

Chicago Cubs fans are finding interesting ways to commemorate their favorite team’s first World Series title in over a century.

When a team goes 108 years without winning a World Series, you can imagine there would be some serious celebrating going on when they finally do win. After the celebrating is over, the die-hard fans looks for other ways to commemorate the occasion. When Joe and Amy Mendoza got married in Las Vegas on December 20, Joe was easy to spot. He was the one in the Cubs uniform with the number 16 on the back in honor of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory. For good measure, he had a “W” towel from Game 5 of the World Series tucked in his back pocket. Amy, his fiancée at the time, bought the tickets for that game. Needless to say, Joe is a die-hard Cubs fan.

Originally, Joe wanted to get a Cubs tattoo if the team won the World Series but Amy shot that idea down. A tattoo is forever, after all. The compromise was the full Cubs uniform Joe wore. Amy wore a nice dress.

There was at least one Cubs fan who did go with the tattoo after the Cubs’ victory. He got a tattoo of the entire Wrigley Field marquee over half of his head. It even has a circle Cubs logo below the words “World Series Champions.”

At least he waited until after the Cubs won the series. There were more optimistic Cubs fans who got tattoos BEFORE the series. One guy got a Cubs 2016 “Curse Broken” tattoo in September, before they even advanced to the World Series. Another guy was slightly less optimistic. He got a tattoo that read “World Series Champions. 1907, 1908, 201…” with a spot left for a 6, 7, 8, or 9. He was confident that the Cubs would win the series sometime before 2020.

Less optimistic than the “201…” guy was the guy who had a big Cubs tattoo on his back, with “World Champion Chicago Cubs” in an oval and “1907, 1908, and 20– “ in the center. He left space for any year between 2016 and 2099. He figured the Cubs have to win a World Series something in the next 84 years.

“Cubs fan leaves space to fill in World Series tattoo pic.twitter.com/tyFZLbsROm” Why would ANYONE get a Cubs tattoo on their back? Oh, wait… — Kyle Mills (@kylemills2011) September 2, 2014

The Mendozas and the tattooed men weren’t the only Cubs fans commemorating the occasion their own special way. Another fan celebrated the championship by cracking open a 32-year-old can of Coors beer. That can of beer had been sitting in his refrigerator since the Cubs lost to the San Diego Padres in the 1984 NLCS. At the time of that loss, he vowed not to drink that beer until the Cubs won the World Series. The Cubs made the playoffs six times before this year, and even made it to the NLCS three times, but lost all three times. When the Cubs finally won it all, the man popped open that Coors (actually, I should say he “pull tabbed” that Coors).

my grandpa put this beer in his fridge 32 years ago and said he would open it when the cubs won the world series. today was that day. pic.twitter.com/LPsNMQZCpp — gracejo (@GraceJohnso) November 3, 2016

As you would expect, a 32-year-old can of Coors beer was not daisy fresh. I imagine it smelled like rotten eggs and cabbage and tasted worse than a Bud Light Lime. But hey, it’s the thought that counts.

