Young Cubs fan completely loses it when surprised with tickets to Wrigley Field

What’s better after a hard day’s work than the surprise of a lifetime – even when your lifetime spans only about a decade? One Cubs fan found out earlier this week, and it was spectacular.

After a quick chat with his dad – and what an incredible setup it was – Kolt couldn’t contain his emotions when he opened an envelope to discover two tickets to a Cubs-Cardinals game at Wrigley Field. There were leaps, there were smiles, there were tears and there were hugs. Take a look:

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Not surprisingly, the video has gone viral. As a result, when Kolt makes the trip to Wrigley Field for that game against the Cardinals, he’ll have a few people waiting to meet him:

Enjoy every minute of it, Kolt. As your dad said, it’s going to take a whole day to do it.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!