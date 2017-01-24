Chicago Cubs: David Ross getting a taste of the ‘other side’

It was the storybook season the Chicago Cubs and David Ross dreamed about. Culminating with a World Series victory–and for good measure—a Ross home run in Game 7. What a way to go out–although that wasn’t necessarily the case.

In just two short years, the Chicago Cubs and their fans realized what David Ross means to a team. It’s not always the guys that are superstars in their playing days that end up being successful managers. Look at Joe Maddon. But while he and Ross weren’t the best on the field, they were students of the game. They took every bit of it in. Maddon has turned that into a brilliant managerial career. Could Ross do the same?

After being carried off of the field following the Cubs Game 7 win, it’s been a whirlwind adventure for Rossy. From parades and interviews to a skit on Saturday Night Live–grandpa hasn’t gotten much time to “enjoy retirement”. But before he could settle into a Sunday paper in his pajamas, Theo Epstein had different ideas.

As one of the more notable announcements that came out of the Cubs Convention, it was Ross’ new role that had fans the most excited. Ross was hired as a “special assistant to baseball operations”. Ross says he doesn’t even know what that means. But Epstein gave a glimpse into what his role will be–and where he could go with it.

“He has seen it from behind the plate as a player. Now he’ll see it from the scouts’ seats, from the minor leagues, from the front office and how scouting reports are put together and sent to the clubhouse and used on the field.”

Time with family

The other part of his new role will be the time allowed for his family. Ross has been on the road for most of his career. This will allow him to learn the game from the front office side, while also allowing him more time with his wife and kids.

“I’ve been gone a long time, so I need to be home, but the Cubs have given me the freedom to spend time with my family and still be around the team,” Ross said at the Cubs Convention.

The Cubs clearly know his worth and didn’t want to see him stray too far from Chicago. Anyone who has been around Ross knows about his baseball I.Q. and what a terrific person he is. With several stops along the way in his career, and of those teams would be happy to have him in their system. So did the Cubs do this to give Ross a chance to see what it’s like from the other side? Or do they ulterior motives for him?

A replacement for Maddon?

I think it’s evident that Ross would make a fantastic manager one day. Could he one day be Maddon’s replacement? It’s probably too soon to speculate on that. Maddon still has three years left on his current contract, and if he still wants to manage the Cubs would be unlikely to let him walk away.

But Maddon is 62, and he’s very involved in the community with several charities. Is it possible that after his contract is up that Maddon could walk away from the game knowing what he’s already accomplished in Chicago?

I’m by no means trying to see him forced out. As far as I’m concerned, Maddon should have a job with the Cubs until he decides to call it quits from the game of baseball. But if that time should come sooner than later? The team might have just the guy to replace him in Ross.

