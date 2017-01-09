Chicago Cubs: Countdown to 2017 Cubs Convention officially begins

We are only a few days away from the 2017 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Hotel. Unlike the previous 30 Conventions, this year will feature World Series Champions.

I remember watching the video package that was put together for the Chicago Cubs for last year’s Convention. Honestly, it brought on a few tears, showcasing highlights from the 2015 campaign. Near the end, it replayed the Cubs being eliminated by the Mets.

A horrible feeling of holding the third-best record in the league and getting past both the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. Now, nothing has been announced but surely, details will be released soon.

This year is supposed to be packed with more Cubs fans as tickets sold out rather quickly. I’ve noticed that a few weekend passes made their way to third-party websites.

So, there will be plenty to talk about starting on Friday and one topic should be what the Cubs are going to do with Jake Arrieta. Arrieta is hoping to lock up a long-term contract with a ton of money, as expected.

The man has pitched two no-hitters and won N.L. Cy Young honors in 2015. Not to mention, he was great for the Cubs throughout the postseason, flirting with history during the World Series.

Rotation Piece?

Speaking of a starting pitcher, what’s going on with Tyson Ross? At first, it sounded like the Texas Rangers were a few steps away from signing Ross for his services. However, things later changed when it was revealed that the Cubs were neck-and-neck with them.

Adding Ross to their rotation would be great. Tyson is a player that the Cubs have been wanting to acquire for a few years now. The Cubs kept in touch with the San Diego Padres for awhile, checking up to see what they would want in return.

He’s a free agent so being able to land him without having to give up multiple prospects would be huge.

#Cubs On Twitter

Congrats to Kris Bryant and Jessica Delp on their wedding today. 1/7/2017 for No. 17 (he’ll remember the date). #Cubs pic.twitter.com/ZOwiy16iPY — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 7, 2017

#CubsTrophyTour is making stops in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Arizona. Keep an eye on https://t.co/54f73M81TU for more updates. pic.twitter.com/ApUYlB7Oax — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 8, 2017

