Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo declares hot dogs to be a sandwhich

For many, it can be a heated argument, but Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has an answer for the question; is a hot dog a sandwich?

At the Baltimore Orioles’ O’s Fan Fest, one fan asked Orioles pitcher Brad Brach the question that has been driving the internet crazy. Brach deferred by redirecting the curious fan over to the Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo instead.

Rizzo’s answer? Yes. The World Series champion tweeted “I’m taking a hard stance on this one. A Hot Dog IS a sandwich. Meat between bread guys, come on… no debate.” Brach deflected the question back to Rizzo because four days ago the first baseman tweeted “Having a great debate right now.. Is a hot dog a sandwich?” This got the Cubs twitter community engaged in the conversation, and the vast majority of them seemed to think the answer should be no, a hot dog is simply..a hot dog. Well, here’s why both Rizzo and the fans are wrong.

Analyzing

To answer this question, we first need to discuss what constitutes a sandwich. In general, a sandwich consists of meat, with the possible addition of vegetables and/or cheese, between sliced bread. No confusion here, right? Pretty straightforward.

And now we have to analyze the components of a hot dog. A hot dog is made up of a cooked sausage slid in between a bun. Not to be confused with corn dogs or pigs-in-a-blanket. Completely separate entities.

The answer

That brings us to the fundamental question. Is a hot dog a sandwich? The answer of course is no. According to Merriam-Webster, the defintion of a sandwich is “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” A hot dog bun is one item. Sure, you can pull it apart if you want, but then you’ve tampered with the evidence. So, no, a hot dog is not a sandwich.

BUT…

It’s not just a hot dog either. No, a hot dog does not deserve to have its own classification. Rather, it is a taco. That’s right, a hot dog is actually a type of taco. If you’ve got meat in between a floury layer folded over itself and the meat, what do you have? You guessed it, a taco. Case closed.

