Chicago Cubs: After disappointing 2016, Heyward working to improve

The Chicago Cubs signed him to big money. Many analysts questioned the move. After a disappointing 2016, will he reach his potential in 2017?

Jason Heyward OF, Chicago Cubs C- 530 AB, 122 H, 27 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 49 RBI, .230 AVG, .993 FDPCT

It was hard to watch. After signing to an 8-year $184 million contract, Jason Heyward performed below expectations. At least, offensively. However, his performance defensively and his character in the clubhouse proved crucial throughout the season.

The Good

Defense for Heyward is never an issue. For the third straight season, and the fourth time in his career, the Chicago Cubs right field won a Golden Glove. Heyward finished first in the National League in Total Zone Runs (29). Additionally, he committed only two errors all season. When comparing to the defensive capabilities of the team in right field, Heyward’s play was a massive improvement.

However, the best ability for Heyward was his availability. Even through his struggles, Heyward was in the lineup or available to hit when called upon. He didn’t complain to the media or through social media. Like teammate Jon Lester, who signed a 6-year $155 million deal in 2015, Heyward was in the spotlight and struggled. New team, new deal, new pressure. Never did he let it effect his approach. And, when it mattered most, he stepped up in the clubhouse and motivated his teammate, ultimately winning the World Series.

The Bad

However, the Chicago Cubs cannot afford another poor offensive season from Heyward. This discussion has happened everywhere. It is common knowledge. But what was the issue?

His 2016 campaigned was filled to ground balls to the right side of the field. Out of 530 at-bats, 203 of them ended with a ground ball and a .217 batting average. He also hit into 12 double-plays. Only 117 times, each, did he hit a fly ball (.094), or a line drive (.573). Compared that to 547 at-bats in 2015, when Heyward hit .280 on grounders, .207 and fly balls, and .644 on line drives.

Overall, it was not his worst batting season of his career, at least in average. In 2011, Heyward hit for a .227/.319/.389 split. There is hope and evidence that he can produce at a high rate offensively. This offseason, Heyward is spending time in Arizona working on his swing. From a video posted in December, his stroke appears more compact and direct to the ball. His hands are in a better position and his hips are not pulling away from the plate as they did in 2016. But that is in practice, not a game.

If the Chicago Cubs hope to repeat as NL Central, NLCS, or World Series Champions, Heyward must produce. Should he hit closer to his 2015 stats, the offensive numbers for the team will be historic.

This article originally appeared on