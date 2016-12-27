Chicago Cubs add depth by signing INF Jemile Weeks, several others

During the Holiday season, the Chicago Cubs reached out and signed multiple players to minor league deals. A few surprises in the mix including one who was drafted before a San Francisco Giants postseason hero.

Yes, that would be right-hander Madison Bumgarner. Well, I hope each and every one of you had a great Holiday with your families. Now, it’s time to get back to Chicago Cubs news. An eventful few days, if you ask me.

It has been awhile since the Cubs reeled in some new talent. Not to make it sound like it has been years since they recently acquired Wade Davis for Jorge Soler. Another topic that we will be talking about later on today.

So be sure to stay tuned for that one. For now, let’s take a look at a few names who were signed to minor league deals.

According to Baseball America, the Cubs signed infielder Jemile Weeks, Fernando Rodriguez, Daniel Moskos, Ali Solis, and Elliot Soto. Weeks is the younger brother of veteran utility man, Rickie Weeks Jr.

Someone who spent most of their career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Yet, while Jemile lacks the power, he makes up for it with his speed and defense at multiple positions. He made his big league debut with the Oakland Athletics just five years ago.

Utility Across the Board

Acquiring Weeks provides Joe Maddon with some depth at multiple positions. Over the course of his young five-year career, Weeks has played two games in center field, three at short, one at third, and 240 at second base.

A position that will likely be held by both Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez throughout the season and beyond. However, having someone such as Jemile will definitely pay off considering the career .976 fielding percentage.

Now, one name in the list above may sound familiar. Yes, I’m talking about shortstop, Elliot Soto. Soto was drafted by the Cubs in 2010 to the Miami Marlins in exchange for right-hander Dan Haren.

Star-studded Class

Soto was stuck in the middle of a jam-packed minor league system which at once, featured Baez, Addison Russell, Kris Bryant, Albert Almora Jr., just to name a few. Surely, he’s happy to be back with the North Siders.

Skipping ahead a few names, let’s talk about Daniel Moskos. A southpaw drafted No. 4 overall out of Clemson by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Just one spot ahead of the Cubs who nabbed third baseman, Josh Vitters.

Who followed Moskos in that draft class, you ask? Madison Bumgarner, Jarrod Parker, Jason Heyward, Devin Mesoraco, Todd Frazier, Brett Cecil, Matt Wieters, Sean Doolittle, and Josh Donaldson.

Not to mention, David Price and Mike Moustakas went at No. 1 to the Tampa Bay Rays and No. 2 to the Kansas City Royals. Despite being an early draft choice, Moskos hasn’t spent much time in the Majors.

He has experienced a few shoulder issues along the way, pitching in only 24 1/3 big league innings back in 2011. That has been the only time he has stepped on a major league mound. Hopefully, the 30-year-old southpaw shows everyone why he was drafted ahead of Bumgarner.

A possible stretch there.

