Chicago Cubs Acquire Eddie Butler from Colorado Rockies

Just this past weekend, the Colorado Rockies had designated pitcher Eddie Butler for assignment. Today, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league pitcher James Farris.

In a fairly intriguing move, the Chicago Cubs have traded for Colorado Rockies pitcher Eddie Butler. In exchange, they sent promising minor league reliever James Farris to Colorado. Also included in the trade was a swap of international bonus slots, with the 28th slot heading to the Rockies. The Cubs will get back the 74th bonus slot, which essentially means that the Rockies have an additional $255,000 to play with in the international free agent market.

It is an interesting move on both sides. The Cubs get Butler, who had been considered a consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, while he has dominated at the AA level, he has struggled at AAA and in the Majors. In his 27 outings in the Pacific Coast League, Butler had produced a 5.03 ERA and a 1.436 WHiP. In 157.1 innings, Butler has struck out only 76 batters while issuing 54 walks.

Those numbers are even worse at the major League level. In parts of three seasons with the Rockies, Butler has a 6-16 record with a bloated 6.50 ERA and a 1.770 WHiP. In 159.1 innings, Butler has struck out 94 batters while issuing 70 walks. Yet, in a bullpen role, Butler did strike out 17 batters in 18 relief innings, while walking only six. He was hit hard, as his 8.00 ERA and 1.889 WHiP attest, but at least he showed the potential to generate a swing and miss.

In exchange for the former top prospect, the Cubs have sent minor league reliever James Farris to the Rockies. Although he has yet to rank amongst the Cubs top prospects, he has performed well during his time in the minors. Overall, the former ninth round draft choice has produced a strong 2.91 ERA and a 1.145 WHiP, striking out 151 batters against 38 walks in just 12.62 innings.

Despite his excellent production, Harris is not the most overpowering of pitchers. He typically uses a low 90’s fastball and a changeup with great effect, and has proven to be excellent at generating ground balls.

While it may be easy to dismiss the acquisition of Butler, the Cubs also landed failed top prospect Jake Arrieta in a seemingly minor move. That is not to say that Butler turns into another Arrieta, but he did show some promise in a relief role. It is possible that, as the Cubs sought help in the bullpen and depth in the rotation, they may have found both in Butler.

Even though he has struggled in the Majors and in AAA, Eddie Butler is still an intriguing pitcher. It is the Chicago Cubs turn to give him a look.

This article originally appeared on