Chicago Cubs: 24 Non-roster invitees will join Spring Training

There might not be a lot of openings for the Chicago Cubs, but it should still be an interesting few months in Mesa. A few names you know and a few you don’t will take part as non-roster invitees.

As we prepare for the 2017 Chicago Cubs Spring Training, there doesn’t seem to be many available openings. The Cubs lost just a few players from last year’s team, and seem relatively set as spring nears. The bullpen will need to be figured out, as well as who grabs the last spot in the rotation (maybe two spots). Is there any chance someone could break camp with the Cubs who they don’t expect to?

Unlike in year’s past, there aren’t many openings for a player to break camp, even with a solid spring. The last big “surprise” was Tyler Colvin back in 2010. He earned his way onto the roster with a solid Spring Training. But this year, that likely won’t be enough for any of the Cubs prospects or otherwise.

The Cubs have invited Ian Happ, Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis to name a few that will look to impress against big league competition. A few other familiar names to fill the ST roster are Zac Rosscup, Manny Parra and Muenori Kawasaki. Here’s a look at the rest of the non-roster invitees for camp.

Non-roster invitees

Pitchers (14) * denotes LHP

Andury Acevedo

Maikel Cleto

Gerardo Concepcion *

Daniel Corcino

James Farris

Seth Frankoff

Jim Henderson

Casey Kelly

Jhondaniel Medina

Conor Mullee

Manny Parra *

Fernando Rodriguez

Zac Rosscup *

Ryan Williams

Catchers (2)

Carlos Corporan

Taylor Davis

Infielders (5)

Chris Dominguez

Ian Happ

Munenori Kawasaki

Jemile Weeks

Chesny Young

Outfielders (3)

John Andreoli

Eloy Jimenez

Mark Zagunis

The bullpen still needs to be hammered down with a few names, and the Cubs need to figure out the direction of the rotation post-Jason Hammel. But outside of that, is there really any spots up for grabs?

We’ve talked about the possibility of Andreoli surprising us and making the team, but that’s a stretch. Where things could get interesting is when we near the first or second week of March. At that point, teams will start making decisions on players already in camp. If aa team is in need of something and nobody in camp is stepping up, they’ll look to trade or claim someone who was already cut. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as they say.

For Happ and Jimenez, this will be an opportunity for them to show just how close they might be to making it to Chicago. While it won’t be to open the season, there’s always a chance of a September call-up if things go well.

This article originally appeared on