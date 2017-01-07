Check out the Los Angeles Angels Spring Training schedule.

As the anticipation for the 2017 season grows, the Los Angeles Angels will begin playing Spring Training games on February 25th.

The Los Angeles Angels will take on 2017 with a defensive mindset and the power of Mike Trout. While the Angels have yet to announce when pitchers and catchers report, the Spring Training schedule is available.

The Angels will open up Spring Training against the Milwaukee Brewers on February 25th. As per usual, the Angels will play their Spring Training games from Tempe Arizona, at Tempe Diablo Stadium. You can purchase tickets online via the Los Angeles Angels official website.

The Spring Training schedule will conclude on March 28th when the Angels will face the Oakland Athletics. The Angels will face the Los Angeles Dodgers one time before Opening Day, against the A’s on April 1st. They’ll play their home opener on April 7th against the Seattle Mariners.

The Spring Training schedule has the Angels matching up with the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs on March 6th. They’ll also face the division rival Texas Rangers on March 1st and 22nd. The Seattle Mariners will see the Angels a couple of times during Spring Training with games on March 12th and 24th.

Spring Training will give Angel fans a good look at their depth. The Angels will have a few pitchers looking to play their way into the starting rotation. Those pitchers being J.C. Ramirez and Alex Meyer. Meyer was acquired by the Angels in the trade that sent Hector Santiago to the Minnesota Twins the past August.

The Angels claimed Ramirez off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds last summer. Last season Ramirez was solid with a 2.91 ERA in 43 games out of the Angels bullpen. Meyer had a 4.57 ERA in 5 games with the Angels last season.

Regardless of how next season plays out, there will still be excitement leading into 2017. I suspect the Angels will discover a lot about themselves during Spring Training. After all, it gives the new-look Angels starters a chance to get some reps together before a tough April schedule.

