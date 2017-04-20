Chacin throws gem to beat Diamondbacks 1-0 (Apr 19, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Jhoulys Chacin pitched eight scoreless innings and Erick Aybar hit a homer to lift the San Diego Padres to a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Aybar, who had pitched to a batter the night before, pulled Zack Greinke’s 82 mph slider just fair down the right-field line in the eighth inning for the game’s lone run.

The first homer of the year from Aybar made a winner out Chacin (2-2). Chacin was masterful as he gave up just three hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Brandon Maurer worked the ninth inning for his second save as the Padres snapped a five-game losing streak.

A.J. Pollack singled in the ninth, stole second and reached third with two outs. But Jake Lamb struck out.

Grienke (1-2) and Chacin were locked in a duel over the first seven innings as neither team placed a runner in scoring position.

The Padres beat Greinke for only the second time in 10 career decisions against them.

Grienke, leaning on his slider, started the game by retiring the first eight batters he faced and nine of the opening 10. He allowed a two-out single to Chacin in the third, but he was stranded. After Wil Myers singled in the fourth, he was erased on Yangervis Solarte’s double-play groundball.

Third baseman Lamb’s error on a one-out Chacin grounder in the sixth opened a small crack for the Padres. But Greinke easily put away Travis Jankowski and Allen Cordoba.

Solarte drew Grenike’s only walk in the seventh with one out, but never advanced.

Chacin, who got knocked around in his last outing, turned in a performance reminiscent of two starts back when he threw 6 2/3 innings of two-hit, scoreless ball again the San Francisco Giants. Like Greinke, Chacin was using his slider to keep the Diamondbacks at bay. His innings weren’t quite as clean as Greinke as he allowed a walk in the first, a single in the second, third and fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Bench coach Ron Gardenhire was released from the hospital after prostate surgery. There is no timetable for his return.

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. … RHP Luis Perdomo (shoulder) had another bullpen session and could rejoin the rotation and start on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (1-2, 2.81) has produced two consecutive quality starts, although he split the two decisions. Corbin is 3-3 with an 3.16 ERA lifetime against the Padres.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (1-2, 3.60) has worked at least six innings in all three of his starts and is making his 14th start lifetime against the Diamondbacks. Richard has won 8 of 11 decisions with a 3.97 ERA.

