Cashner looks to keep rolling as Rangers face Yankees (Sep 09, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will need right-hander Andrew Cashner to continue pitching like he has in the second half of the season Saturday when they host the New York Yankees.

Cashner (9-9, 3.29 ERA) is 6-2 with a 2.62 ERA over his last 10 starts, lowering his ERA from 3.87 over that span.

Cashner is coming off a start in Atlanta in which he pitched six innings and allowed two runs, giving him 15 quality starts on the season. That has him tied for the club lead with the trade Yu Darvish, and he’s done that despite two stints on the disabled list.

“It’s that kind of number that speaks to how effective Cashner has been over the last two months. While the stakes are higher for Cashner and the Rangers as they try to make up ground for the postseason, he doesn’t see it that way.

“Every day seems to be a big game,” Cashner said. “Everybody has been right there all year.”

Cashner didn’t face the Yankees when Texas played them earlier this season, but he’s 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against New York. Both of those starts have been quality starts, including one earned run over six innings when he was with San Diego last year.

The key for success for Cashner recently is that he’s been healthy enough to settle into his regular routine. His confidence right now is high, and he’s not concerned about anything other than executing his pitches Saturday.

“I’m not worried about what month it is, what day it is,” said Cashner, who is 4-3 with a 2.34 ERA in his 10 starts in Arlington this year. “I’m going out there and trying to do my thing.”

The Yankees will counter Cashner with right-hander Luis Severino (12-6, 3.03 ERA). Like Cashner, Severino has been dominant over the last couple of months.

Since the All-Star break his 7-2 with a 2.15 ERA. The ERA mark is the best in the American League since the break and the seven wins are tied for the third most.

Severino hasn’t faced the Rangers this year, and his one start against Texas last year was a rocky one as he was charged with six runs on seven hits in three innings.

Severino could have a familiar face working behind him for the game. Catcher Austin Romine, who was suspended for Friday’s game for his role in the Aug. 24 brawl in Detroit, will be available after having his suspension reduced from two games to one.

The Yankees were able to piece their catching together since the fight as catcher Gary Sanchez was also suspended for three games for the brawl.

Sanchez returned to the lineup Friday and had two RBIs in the 11-5 loss to the Rangers. But having Romine back with put the Yankees at full strength behind the plate.

Romine is glad the Yankees have the brawl behind them.

“The rules state that if you throw a punch, you’re going to get in trouble,” Romine said. “I threw some punches — in self-defense, I still believe in that — but like I said before, I don’t have any feelings either way. It’s the process, and I’ve just got to serve my game and move on.”