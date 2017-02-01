Carm and Kayla: LeBron James vs Charles Barkley, Northwestern Field Trip

There is nothing better in a long NBA season then some mid-season harmless drama. LeBron James wants help, we get it. Charles Barkley has a job to do, apparently James doesn’t get it. Perhaps they will make nice with each other someday, but lets not bet on that. Kayla is super hopeful that the two will, in time, settle their differences and form a beautiful friendship, while Carm hopes their animosity continues to blossom.

Northwestern has never made the NCAA tournament, the only school from a major conference to have that dubious distinction. The Wildcats are ranked for the first time since 2009 and now have been visited by Carm and Kayla. Huge for Northwestern, huge for us. Shockingly, Kayla is putting her Missouri love on the slight back burner and is now pulling for the Wildcats. She also developed a bond with Coach Collins over his sports movie inspirations. #coachboone

Other topics discussed:

– Lane Kiffin is the least inspiring head football coach to ever do a hype video

– St. Louis Cardinals penalized for cheating. Kayla thinks it was only one bad apple, while Carm is adamant that their had to be more people in the know

– Winners and losers included Las Vegas and Oakland and the seemingly never ending Raiders saga

– Super Bowl etiquette and what to eat. Kayla loves Tostitos, while Carm is looking for more

