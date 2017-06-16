Carlos Carrasco honors teammate Jose Ramirez with hilarious creation
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco had a baseball, some yarn, some inspiration and a whole lot of free time during Thursday’s 12-5 win over the Dodgers.
Carrasco put on an arts-and-draft clinic in the dugout in hopes of honoring teammate Jose Ramirez. Here he is, hard at work at creating a keepsake even more special than a bobble-head:
Arts and crafts time with @Cookie_Carrasco.
Don't worry, he won't make you pull landscaping duty. pic.twitter.com/cR9uO0oPNK
— #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) June 16, 2017
And the finished product:
It was a good day for both Jose Ramirez and Mini Jose Ramirez!!! -Carrasco/Bauer/Kluber @Indians @MLB @mlb @MrLapara pic.twitter.com/JBFxIGtbYg
— Carlos Carrasco (@Cookie_Carrasco) June 15, 2017
For comparison’s sake, here’s Ramirez:
The chain was an especially nice touch, as was the fact that Carrasco put Ramirez’s name and jersey number on the back.
Obviously inspired by the craft, Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the Indians’ win.