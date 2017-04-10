Cardinals to play first road game vs. Nationals (Apr 10, 2017)

WASHINGTON — Tanner Roark endured a rough start to the season, struggling with his command in the first two innings against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“I was maybe thinking too much out there. I was throwing a lot of pitches and nibbling per se,” Roark said. “I got my mindset right and went out there and attacked.”

Roark, who gave up two runs over six innings, will try to attack from the outset when he faces the St. Louis Cardinals and veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright on Monday in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Roark (1-0) was with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic during spring training and then had his last exhibition game start rained out in Washington on March 31.

The University of Illinois product, who won 16 games last year, admitted to some unease before his start against the Marlins.

“A little bit but it was my turn to start. I needed to give as many pitches as I can. I gave 97,” said Roark, who won 15 games for Washington in 2014 in his first year as a starter. “I didn’t feel like I threw 97, so that is a good sign.”

Washington (3-3) lost two of three weekend games in Philadelphia. The Cardinals (2-4) will play their first road game Monday after opening the season at home against the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The Nationals lost 4-3 to the Phillies on Sunday on a walk-off RBI single by Cesar Hernandez against Koda Glover in the ninth, while the Cardinals fell 8-0 to the Reds as starter Carlos Martinez took the loss.

St. Louis beat Washington in five games in the 2012 National League Division Series when they met for the first and only time in postseason play.

Last season, the Nationals swept three games against St. Louis in Washington, winning 5-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in a series that ended May 1.

The Cardinals won two of four games in late May in St. Louis, with Wainwright getting the win in the third game of the series.

Wainwright, who has been with the Cardinals since 2005, was 13-9 last year and posted a 4.62 ERA in 33 starts — his highest ERA during a full season in his career. Wainwright has won 20 games twice in his career, in 2010 and 2014.

In his first start this year, Wainwright (0-1) gave up two runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

“I had good stuff,” Wainwright said. “I’ve got to hone a little bit better. I got strike one good tonight. I need to attack a little better after strike one. My stuff was good, just got to go out there and be aggressive with it and let them put the ball in play.”

Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy is 8-for-17 (.471) against, while right fielder Bryce Harper is 7-for-18 (.389) against the right-hander.

Murphy has at least two hits in five of the first six games.

The Nationals could be without shortstop Trea Turner, who left in the first inning Saturday at Philadelphia with a hamstring injury. He did not play Sunday, but the team hopes he can avoid the disabled list and return to action at some point soon.

Turner hit .342 in 73 games last season.

St. Louis outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who recently signed a contract extension, is dealing with a sore left knee but doesn’t feel it is a major concern. He did not start Sunday — the third time in four games that was the case.

“I slid into second (Friday) when stealing and just kind of bent it a little bit and it was sore in the morning,” he said. “So we’re taking some precaution with it.”

