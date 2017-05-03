Woman grazed by stray bullet at St. Louis Cardinals game

A stray bullet grazed the arm of a woman attending the game between the Cardinals and Brewers on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

According to the Post-Dispatch, police said they discovered a bullet slug near the woman's seat after she noticed an abrasion to her elbow. The bullet appeared to have originated from outside the ballpark.

The Cardinals issued a statement Wednesday about the incident.

“We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter,“ the team said. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

St. Louis won 2-1 against the Brewers on Tuesday, and two teams will play again Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

