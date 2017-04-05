Cardinals’ Lynn faces Cubs in first start since 2015 (Apr 05, 2017)

ST. LOUIS — Lance Lynn has made it known that he would like to be the latest St. Louis Cardinal to earn a contract extension.

The right-hander gets his first chance to make his case Wednesday when he takes the mound against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium for his first major league start since the 2015 season finale.

Lynn missed last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2015, although he did make three rehab starts in the minors in August before ending his stint to concentrate on finishing his recovery. A healthy Lynn gives St. Louis another power pitcher who is good at soaking up innings and winning games.

From 2012 to 2015, Lynn notched 60 wins against 38 defeats, working 200 or more innings twice and giving the Cardinals six or seven consistent innings more often than not. He also won two games in the 2013 National League Championship Series, helping St. Louis get past the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

This is the last year of Lynn’s contract, meaning the 29-year-old will have to demonstrate he is healthy and close to, if not the same, pitcher who can win games throwing fastballs 90 percent of the time.

“I’ve just got to pitch,” he said. “If I pitch, everything will take care of itself.”

Chicago will give him a good test in that regard. Lynn is 6-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 15 career outings, 14 of which were starts, against the Cubs.

Lynn and the Cardinals might have to do without right fielder Stephen Piscotty, who left a 2-1 loss to Chicago on Tuesday after a scary scene in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hustling home to score from second on Kolten Wong’s infield single that second baseman Javier Baez mishandled for an error, Piscotty was struck in the left ear by Baez’s wild throw.

Piscotty lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before getting up and walking off the field. The club said Piscotty was removed because of a head contusion and would be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

“I’m not going to speculate about extended time, but we’ll wait and see what they say,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’ll have options.”

Whether Piscotty is in there or not, St. Louis will have to work for its hits and runs against former Cardinals right-hander John Lackey. The veteran held the Cardinals to six earned runs in 26 2/3 innings (2.03 ERA) over four starts last year.

The Cubs have had trouble stringing together hits in the same inning in this series, managing just five runs. But their excellent defense enabled them to make two fourth-inning runs Tuesday night stand up for a win.

Chicago came up with four dazzling plays to take away hits, including Albert Almora’s leaping grab above the center field wall to deny Matt Adams a tying homer in the seventh.

“It was all about our defense tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Both teams pitched well, and we made the plays. It’s how you can win a game 2-1, 3-2 or 1-0.”

Rain is expected Wednesday. Both teams have Thursday off, and it is possible the game could be played then if weather forces a postponement.

