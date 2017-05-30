Cardinals 3B Gyorko scratched from lineup with wife in labor

ST. LOUIS (AP) Third baseman Jedd Gyorko was scratched from the St. Louis Cardinals lineup Tuesday because his wife is having a baby.

Gyorko was originally going to bat cleanup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jhonny Peralta replaced him in the lineup and will bat sixth, with Yadier Molina moving from the No. 5 spot to cleanup.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said no roster move has been made, but Stephen Piscotty (personal leave) was flying back to St. Louis. It was not known if he would be available Tuesday night.

Gyorko has twin boys. He and his wife are expecting their first girl.

Gyorko is hitting .316 with eight homers and 22 RBIs this season.

