Cano comes off DL for Mariners to begin series at Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) The Mariners have activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the 10-day disabled list before the opener of a three-game set against the Nationals Tuesday.

Cano has been sidelined since May 11 with a strained right quadriceps. The seven-time All-Star is batting .296 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 34 games this season.

The Mariners are five games below .500 (20-25) as they begin an eight-game road trip in Washington.

The Mariners had also recalled catcher Mike Zunino and right-hander Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Right-hander Chris Heston, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and infielder Daniel Vogelbach were optioned to Tacoma in corresponding moves.

—

