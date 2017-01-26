Can White Sox Contend With Current Roster This Season?

White Sox haven’t traded Jose Quintana or any member of the back-end of the bullpen, so can they still compete this upcoming season?

The Chicago White Sox aren’t expected to contend this upcoming season. Although this could be an actual possibility, they haven’t traded Jose Quintana yet. The White Sox still have a solid bullpen and two sluggers in Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu. So, can this team actually contend?

This will probably ruffle the feathers of most fans, but the White Sox could actually still contend if don’t they trade anymore veterans. It might seem impossible, but stranger things have happened in baseball. Such as a team attempting to contend year after year with a good roster only to finish below .500 for four consecutive seasons.

The White Sox won’t contend for the AL Central Division championship with the reigning American League Champion Cleveland Indians adding Edwin Encarnacion this offseason. However, a Wild Card berth could be a possibility. This would depend on a number of different factors. The White Sox still need to fill its void at catcher and in the outfield.

A power hitting designated hitter is also still needed for the White Sox. With Chris Carter still on the market, it could make sense for the White Sox to target its former prospect. A lot would still need to go right for the White Sox to contend this upcoming season. With a bullpen that features Nate Jones and David Robertson, they don’t have to look far for relief help in late innings.

The White Sox starting rotation might not be as strong as last season after the trade of Chris Sale. However, if they keep Quintana, they will have a starter that can pitch more than 200 innings. After Quintana is where the starting rotation looks iffy. Carlos Rodon has shown glimpses of brilliance but has yet to put together a solid full season. James Shields had the worst season of his career in 2016. Miguel Gonzalez needs more durability and so does Derek Holland.

Unlike past seasons, the White Sox don’t need to push for contention this upcoming season. They have a lot talent in the minors they will be developing for future, and they could add more prospects with solid trades before the trading deadline. This season won’t be like past seasons as the expectation to succeed won’t be there from fans. That could actually be an advantage for this organization as they seem to be competitive when they aren’t expected to.

If the White Sox are able to properly develop their prospects for the future this season, then 2017 will be a success no matter what the big league team does. This upcoming season will be more about the future of the organization than anything else. However, if the White Sox are able to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card, that wouldn’t hurt for long suffering fans on the South Side.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

This article originally appeared on