Buy or Sell? Early MLB Hot Takes in 2017

Just a few days into the 2017 MLB season and plenty of hot takes are already brewing throughout baseball. Let’s take a look at some MLB hot takes and see if we’re buying or selling them.

The topics discussed in this article will feature hot takes based on the first few games of the 2017 season. Buying means that we believe it will happen. Selling means that we don’t think it’ll happen.

Hot Take No. 1 – Yasiel Puig Hits the Most Homers in 2017

Yasiel Puig owns some of the best talent in baseball. Since debuting in 2013, Puig has displayed his power, speed and arm. Off-the-field issues proved a distraction for the outfielder in his first four seasons.

After a trip to the minor leagues in 2016, Puig has played well for his club. So far in 2017, Puig already has three home runs. He had a multi-homer game on Thursday. He hit both off Padres’ pitcher Jered Weaver. His other home run came Wednesday off of Trevor Cahill.

Although very early in the season, Puig possesses the ability to lead baseball in home runs. As of April 7, Puig remains tied for the league lead in dingers with three.

With more maturity and hard work in 2017, Puig could become one of the best players in the game. Can Puig lead all of baseball in homers this season?

He’ll have to prove that he can focus on the game and stay healthy for a full season. So, the answer is not in 2017. If he can focus and stay healthy, he has a great shot in the future.

Buying or Selling? – Selling

Hot Take No. 2 – Blake Treinen Finishes the Season as the Nationals’ Closer

The Washington Nationals entered the 2017 season without a solidified closer. Last season’s closer Mark Melancon left via free agency in the offseason. They didn’t sign or trade for a closer in the offseason. Instead, they stuck with reliever Blake Treinen.

So far the Nationals have played close ballgames. Each one decided by two runs or fewer. Each game resulted in a save opportunity for Treinen. He converted three of his four save attempts.

Treinen’s first save attempt against the Marlins went one, two, three, but his three other attempts weren’t easy on him. Although he converted his second save attempt of the season, he allowed a run to score. In his third attempt, he blew his first save of the season.

In his most recent attempt on Friday, Treinen converted the save but allowed a two-run home run to Freddy Galvis before retiring three out of the next four batters.

The 28-year-old is a short-term solution in the closer’s role. He doesn’t look extremely comfortable in the role yet, but that could change.

He won’t finish the season as the Nationals’ closer. Whether the Nationals swap reliever Koda Glover into the role or they trade for an established closer, Treinen won’t man down the ninth inning for Washington come September.

Buying or Selling? – Selling

Hot Take No. 3 – Madison Bumgarner Leads the Giants in Home Runs

On Opening Day, Madison Bumgarner did something no other pitcher had done before. He became the first pitcher to homer twice on Opening Day. His first home run came off of Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke (the second time Bumgarner has homered off Greinke).

Everyone realizes the power that Bumgarner has. Is it that ridiculous to think he could lead the Giants in home runs this season? No way.

Granted, Bumgarner only gets to hit when he pitches, he still has a shot with the power that the overall Giants team possesses. As of April 7, Brandon Belt leads the club in homers with three. Bumgarner is right behind him.

Last season, Belt led the Giants in home runs with 17. And the last time the Giants had a player hit 30 home runs in a season was in 2004 when Barry Bonds hit 45.

The MLB record for most home runs in a season for a pitcher belongs to Wes Ferrell who hit nine in 1931. Bumgarner breaks that record this season and he leads the Giants in home runs this season, as well. Don’t underestimate the 27-year-old pitcher’s bat.

Buying or Selling? – Buying

Hot Take No. 4 – Minnesota Twins Make the 2017 Playoffs

If you predicted the Minnesota Twins starting 4-0, congratulations, because not too many expected that. Now keep in mind this is a very, very small sample size, but 4-0 is the best record in baseball as of April 7. The Twins and the Baltimore Orioles remain the only two teams without a loss in 2017. Not bad for a team that lost 103 games last season.

The Twins swept the Kansas City Royals in their opening series and took Game 1 of their second series against the Chicago White Sox. So, can the Twins make the playoffs in 2017?

First off, the Indians are running away with the AL Central in 2017. So, they won’t win their division, but they can compete for one of the Wild Card spots if they continue to play this way.

Let’s not forget, the Twins barely missed the playoffs in 2015. On offense, the Twins currently rank third in on-base percentage. Along with a tie for third-most RBI as a team.

On the pitching side of things, the Twins own the best ERA in baseball right now at 1.50. They’ve also allowed the fewest runs in baseball with just six. Can they keep this up all season? Probably not, but this Minnesota team might shock some people this season.

Buying or Selling? – Selling

