Bryce Harper leaves game after injuring left groin

WASHINGTON (AP) Nationals slugger Bryce Harper left Thursday’s 4-2 win over Arizona after hurting his left groin and is day to day, according to Washington manager Dusty Baker.

Harper said he felt the injury while diving to make a catch during the third inning. He batted three more times and was replaced in right field by Chris Heisey to start the seventh.

Harper went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run. He is batting .376 with nine homers and 27 RBIs.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!