Bronson Arroyo commemorates first win since ’14 with ‘Return of the Living Dead’ shirt

On Tuesday, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo earned his first MLB win since June 15, 2014, after rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and elbow soreness for most of the almost three years since that victory. He’s now 40 years old, one of the oldest guys in baseball, and perhaps you weren’t even aware that he’s still in the league.

Well yes, he is, and he’s also aware and proud of his impressive longevity. The day after pitching five innings of three-run ball against the Orioles, the veteran righty handed out a shirt – designed by a friend – to fellow members of the Reds starting staff. Courtesy FOX Sports Ohio’s Jim Day:

Here's the shirt that Arroyo gave to the starting staff today with tombstones of former teammates he has outlasted! His friend made it for him. Great shirt! Check out the names ReturnoftheLivingDead #Reds #Arroyo #MLB #tshirt #Relic @bronsonarroyo61 A post shared by Jim Day (@jimdaytv) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Those tombstones include former Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, David Ortiz, Derek Lowe and more. As Jim Day discusses in the video above, the pitcher/zombie even has an Instagram account now. Better late to the game than never.

