Brewers starter Junior Guerra could be out 6 weeks

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Brewers have placed opening day starter Junior Guerra on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and recalled reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday’s against the Colorado Rockies that Guerra could be out six weeks with what he called a significant strain.

Guerra got hurt in the 7-5 loss to the Rockies on Monday while breaking out of the batter’s box after laying down a bunt in the third inning. The right-hander was on crutches after the game.

Suter went 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA in eight spring training games before the Brewers optioned the left-handed reliever to minor league camp on March 26. Suter did not allow a run in 12 relief appearances with Milwaukee last season, going 2-0.

—

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!