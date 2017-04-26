Brewers aim to continue offensive assault on Reds (Apr 26, 2017)

MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Craig Counsell likes to keep his starting lineup fluid, putting an emphasis on positional versatility and eschewing the notion of “starters” and “reserves,” looking instead at his group as “positional players.”

But Wednesday afternoon, when Milwaukee wraps up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park, he will have almost no choice but to scribble in the names of Hernan Perez and Eric Thames alongside stalwart No. 3 hitter Ryan Braun.

Thames continued his assault on Reds pitching Tuesday, crushing his 11th home run of the season — and eighth against Cincinnati — while Perez put on another hitting display with two triples, a home run and three RBIs.

“He’ll play tomorrow,” Counsell said of Perez. “We’ll find a spot for him. I’m not sure where yet, but we’ll find a spot.”

Through the first two games of the series, Perez is 5-for-7 with a double, two triples, a homer and seven RBIs. A majority of those hits have come to straightaway center, which Counsell sees as a sign that Perez is starting to shake off a cold start to the season.

“He knows that when he’s going good, that he’s got power and he can use it there,” Counsell said after the Brewers pounded the Reds 9-1 on Tuesday. “It just shows he’s a valuable player for us. He can provide that kind of offense, and (he) played shortstop and center field tonight. It’s pretty rare. He’s a rare guy.”

Wily Peralta (3-1, 4.71 ERA) would certainly appreciate the extra offensive support as he looks to beat the Reds for the second time this season. He held Cincinnati to two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings on April 16. Peralta is 6-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 15 career starts against the Brewers’ NL Central rivals, who will counter with right-hander Rookie Davis.

Davis (0-0, 6.43 ERA) is making this third career appearance but first since April 11, when he was hit on the right forearm by a Jameson Taillon pitch that led to a stint on the 10-day disabled list.

“The time I’ve been out, I’ve used it to really look at video and see if there is anything I can make better as far as mechanics or having a better feel for pitches,” Davis told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I worked on that in my bullpens. I was really pleased with it. The command of that sinker has been huge in the two bullpens I’ve thrown. It’s just a matter of carrying that over into the game.”

In his first two starts this season, Davis did not earn a decision while allowing five runs on seven hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, against the Brewers — especially Thames, who tied Hall of Famer Willie Stargell for the most home runs against an opponent in the month of April.

“It’s fun to make history.” said Thames, who has homered in all six of Milwaukee’s games against the Reds this season.

