Brewers 1B Thames left the field in top of 8th

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames left the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the eighth on Wednesday.

Thames appeared to be favoring his left hamstring and came out before the Reds batted.

Manager Craig Counsell came out to first and talked with Thames before taking him out of the game.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 home runs, singled, walked and scored twice.

