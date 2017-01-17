BREAKING NEWS: The Atlanta Braves and Sarasota County Are In “Exclusive Negotiations”

Braves To Have New Spring Training Home Soon

Developing news out of the Atlanta Braves camp and the county of Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon! The two have moved into “exclusive negotiations” to for a new Spring Training complex as soon as 2019.

The new spot is being pitched for West Villages in City of North Port.

The Braves are currently playing their home spring training games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but have been looking for new locations over the past few years. The complex opened in 1997 with an exhibition game between the Braves and the Reds.

2017 will mark the 20th year the Braves have played their Spring Training games there, but this year was suppose to be the final year as their contract ran out. The Braves and ESPN Wide World of Sports extended that deal so they can continue playing ball there until further notice.

Well, the Braves may have found a new home! After years of searching for the right area, negotiations with counties, vote panels, pitches by the Braves, and many “no’s”, the long awaited news may finally be here.

#BREAKING The Atlanta Braves have announced that Sarasota County is the destination for the team’s new spring training complex. — SNN (@SNNTV) January 17, 2017

#BREAKING @Braves in exclusive negotiations with @SRQCountyGov to make West Villages in @CityofNorthPort their new spring home! — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_Here) January 17, 2017

#Braves new Spring Training complex is pending a final agreement. But both sides sound very optimistic. Full release from @SRQCountyGov: pic.twitter.com/RigD4scy11 — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 17, 2017

#Braves new home will be located just north of the Rays pic.twitter.com/vLoNsn0tMl — TomahawkTake (@TomahawkTakeFS) January 17, 2017

**NOTE ON MAP** the Astros and Nationals have already announced moves to West Palm Beach.

As you see from the map above, the Braves new location will be just north of the Rays stadium. The Braves will eventually be close to the Red Sox, Twins, Orioles, Pirates, Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays.

As David O’Brien mentioned on twitter, the Braves will take seven bus rides that will be of or more than two and a half hours in 2017. You can almost guarantee our stars won’t be attending those games and if they are, they won’t be happy about it.

Collier County passed on being the home for the Atlanta Braves back in December. It felt like Sarasota and Palm Beach counties were the only two remaining destinations left for John Schuerholz to pitch him team to. Sarasota seems to be the clear favorite and potential the landing spot.

Still plenty of work to be done on both sides, but this could be a big step forward!

